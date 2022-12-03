Every Non-Sabbath Keeper Needs to Watch This- Your Sabbath Arguments Answered

The Sabbath is a hotly debated topic among Christians. Does the Bible really teach that we should keep the Seventh-day Sabbath? Does it really matter which day we keep? Watch and listen as Seventh-day Adventist Pastor Mark Finley dives into the word of God to discover the Bible truth about the Sabbath.
