InfoWars - Kate Dalley - How to Accurately Explain the Election Fraud of 2020 from a Former State Senator Patrick Colbeck
Patrick Colbeck of https://letsfixstuff.org/ guest host Kate Dalley of https://katedalleyradio.com/ on The Alex Jones Show to break down the evidence he saw in the 2020 election that proved fraudulent activity.

infowarselection fraudrigged electionpatrick colbeckkate dalleygovernment rigged

