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I Am Not Your Human Guinea Pig!
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22 views • August 30, 2020
Mirrored from Reallygraceful https://youtu.be/Xsus7i6CikE
Today we’re going to playing CONNECT THE DOTS, covering a mysterious Rockefeller Foundation document from 10 years ago, outlining the “Lockstep” plan without falling into the obvious traps laid out in regards to misinformation, then I’ll be moving on to a curious facebook post by Victorian Premier Dan Andrews from 2017, and then we’ll wrap it all up with some current Bill Gates shenanigans to ultimately ask the question…
Do you remember signing up to be a human guinea pig?
Reference Links:
Rockefeller Lockstep PDF http://www.nommeraadio.ee/meedia/pdf/RRS/Rockefeller%20Foundation.pdf
Devil Bill Rockefeller
https://www.history.com/news/john-d-rockefeller-father-con-man-origins
Dan Andrews FB post
https://www.facebook.com/DanielAndrewsMP/posts/every-baby-born-in-2020-and-2021-will-be-invited-to-be-part-of-the-biggest-clini/1599904860074044/
Gen V project
https://www.skynews.com.au/details/_5967606755001
Australian Mandatory Gun buyback program https://www.vox.com/2015/8/27/9212725/australia-buyback
Australian Gun laws
https://www.legislation.nsw.gov.au/#/view/act/1996/46/part2/div2/sec12
Journalisms Gates Keepers
https://www.cjr.org/criticism/gates-foundation-journalism-funding.php
Eugenics and Rockefeller foundation
https://www.sfgate.com/opinion/article/Eugenics-and-the-Nazis-the-California-2549771.php
Bill Gates predicted corona
https://www.newsbreak.com/news/1495991367947/bill-gates-predicted-chinese-coronavirus-a-year-ago-with-simulation-saying-33-million-could-die-in-first-six-months
Today we’re going to playing CONNECT THE DOTS, covering a mysterious Rockefeller Foundation document from 10 years ago, outlining the “Lockstep” plan without falling into the obvious traps laid out in regards to misinformation, then I’ll be moving on to a curious facebook post by Victorian Premier Dan Andrews from 2017, and then we’ll wrap it all up with some current Bill Gates shenanigans to ultimately ask the question…
Do you remember signing up to be a human guinea pig?
Reference Links:
Rockefeller Lockstep PDF http://www.nommeraadio.ee/meedia/pdf/RRS/Rockefeller%20Foundation.pdf
Devil Bill Rockefeller
https://www.history.com/news/john-d-rockefeller-father-con-man-origins
Dan Andrews FB post
https://www.facebook.com/DanielAndrewsMP/posts/every-baby-born-in-2020-and-2021-will-be-invited-to-be-part-of-the-biggest-clini/1599904860074044/
Gen V project
https://www.skynews.com.au/details/_5967606755001
Australian Mandatory Gun buyback program https://www.vox.com/2015/8/27/9212725/australia-buyback
Australian Gun laws
https://www.legislation.nsw.gov.au/#/view/act/1996/46/part2/div2/sec12
Journalisms Gates Keepers
https://www.cjr.org/criticism/gates-foundation-journalism-funding.php
Eugenics and Rockefeller foundation
https://www.sfgate.com/opinion/article/Eugenics-and-the-Nazis-the-California-2549771.php
Bill Gates predicted corona
https://www.newsbreak.com/news/1495991367947/bill-gates-predicted-chinese-coronavirus-a-year-ago-with-simulation-saying-33-million-could-die-in-first-six-months
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