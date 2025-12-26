❗️BREAKING (yesterday): The second confirmed Australian Abrams tank deployed by Ukraine’s 425th Separate Assault Regiment “Skelia” has been destroyed by Russian forces defending the entrance to Pokrovsk.

🇦🇺💥Proof of 2/49 Australian Abrams down!

The entire convoy was destroyed. More details coming up.

The Russian army has paralyzed the "maritime hub" in the city of Chornomorsk in the Odessa region

Local social media posts are showing footage of a nighttime strike by Russian attack UAVs on the port infrastructure in the city. The targets were facilities of one of the port terminals.

According to sources, the attack damaged the checkpoint building, the administrative building, and transport vehicles on the terminal's territory.

Zaluzhny "I will be the last one to leave Kiev" fighting for Ukraine ...in Dominican Republic.

