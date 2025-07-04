BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
They Set Us Up: Exposing the Deep State’s 45-Point Plan to Destroy America | 40K FootView Ep. 61
JMC- A Voice For Our Times
60 followers
270 views • 22 hours ago

Sheila Holm joins Sean Morgan to unveil the dark blueprint used to dismantle nations, starting with America. Based on a shocking document handed to her by international attorney Tom Callender, Holm unpacks a 45-point deep state strategy to erode faith, family, and sovereignty from within. From Marxist subversion to decades of planned mass immigration, hidden corporate control of towns, and identity theft via dead citizens’ Social Security numbers, Holm connects it all in a sobering wake-up call.


She also shares how her research has reached President Trump himself, citing her Panama Canal revelations that were later echoed in Trump’s post-Fox interview with Tucker Carlson. This interview is a must-watch for those who suspect global forces are guiding America’s downfall and want to fight back with truth, prayer, and bold action.


Key Themes:


How America was corporatized and spiritually hijacked


The 45 steps to societal breakdown


Foreign infiltration disguised as immigration


Revelation of the Panama Canal deception


The spiritual war behind the political battle


https://johnmichaelchambers.com/subscribe/


Rumble

https://rumble.com/user/JMCVoiceForOurTimes


Follow JMC Here

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/follow/

Keywords
spiritual warfaresocietal breakdowntucker carlson interviewtruth movementglobalist agendacorporate takeoversean morgansheila holmtom callenderforeign infiltrationamerica revivalfaith under attackdeep state blueprint45-point planmarxist subversionmass immigration agendaidentity theft fraudsocial security scamamerica corporatizedspiritual hijackingpanama canal deceptiontrump intelsovereignty crisisfamily destructionprayer resistance
