BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

AG Pam Bondi confirming Epstein's dark ties with Bill Clinton
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1349 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
89 views • 1 day ago

Watch AG Pam Bondi confirming Epstein's dark ties with Bill Clinton

“We know [Clinton] was on the plane, not only on the plane a couple times, multiple times. He traveled internationally with Jeffrey Epstein. And he was on the plane called the Lolita Express because it supposedly had a bed in there where Jeffrey Epstein had young girls. He has been a friend of his, a continuing friend of his for years and years.”

Adding, from Epstein files:

DOJ drops Epstein 'transparency' letter — with their own names redacted 

The Trump Justice Department just sent Congress a six-page letter explaining why it redacted parts of the Epstein files. The document is signed by Pam Bondi and Todd Blanche. 

The same letter also reveals that Pam Bondi and Todd Blanche are among the "government officials and politically exposed persons" whose names appear in the files. 

📌 Let that sink in: The people running the Epstein "transparency" operation are also the people whose names needed protecting. 

⚠️ They also admit large portions were shielded under:

🌏 “deliberative-process privilege”

🌏 “work-product privilege”

🌏 “attorney-client privilege”

💬 "No records were withheld... on the basis of embarrassment, reputational harm, or political sensitivity," the letter claims. 

✅ Right. And "Epstein killed himself." 

Adding, from Epstein Files:

"He ate them… HEARTS… BONES… I don't like waste" — Epstein texting Woody Allen

Another piece from the Epstein files reveals a disturbing July 2018 iMessage exchange between Jeffrey Epstein and Woody Allen — two men with documented histories involving underage girls — discussing eating hearts and bones.

The Epstein files are littered with coded "food language"  — pizza, pasta, hotdogs, cheese — that online researchers have long linked to predator code for children. Pizzagate was mocked. Now the same patterns are everywhere in official documents.

☠️ Hearts. Bones. Waste - These aren't pizza and pasta. These are what's left when the meal is over.

❓ Was this a joke about cannibalism?

💀 Or not a joke?

More: 

Epstein files dredge up Pizzagate-era pedo ‘food code’

📌 When Pizzagate exploded in 2016 over a creepy code seemingly hinting at crimes against children in John Podesta's WikiLeaks-exposed emails, those who flagged it were branded “conspiracy theorists.”

👉 The new Epstein Files dump is lighting up those same red flags — making the old "theorists" look eerily prescient.

Emails and exchanges are dotted with out-of-context references to food — pizza, pasta, hotdogs, cheese, ice cream — terms that users online suggest match code words used by child predators.

🔍 Epstein files search gives

➡️ Cheese - 1,138 hits

➡️ Pizza – 859 hits

➡️ Ice cream - 621 hits 

Numerous exchanges by people whose names are mostly redacted oddly juggle words like “hotdog,” “pasta,” “grape soda,” “lamb chop,” “bagel,” “coffee,” and “Chinese cookie.” 

According to online speculations:

🔴 Hotdog — allegedly means "boy"

🔴 Pizza — allegedly means "girl"

🔴 Cheese — allegedly means "little girl"

🔴 Pasta — allegedly means "little boy"

🔴 Ice cream — allegedly means "male prostitute"

Here are just a few of the exchanges:

♦️ 2018 email to Epstein: “This is better than a Chinese cookie… lets go for pizza and grape soda again.  No one else can understand.”

♦️ 2013 email instructs “ice cream” to be delivered to Epstein pal Warren Eisenstein: “…come to me before you go and I will give you a card that state [sic]: ice cream compliments of Jeffrey Epstein.” 

♦️ 2014 email exchange: “Spoof on chandelier (the video I sent you with the amazing little girl dance totally loved it... Pizza party was great! ...stayed late.”

♦️ 2017 email: “Alert - Send pizza to Bobby!!"

♦️ 2016: “I don't want to be too demanding… Can you please make sure the food is hot. Cold pizza and cold pasta are disgusting… I haven't heard back from you. Are you having second thoughts about inviting us to lunch because of my demands on hot food :-)?”

♦️ 2009: Epstein writes: “there are millions of babies, very little good vegatble [sic] cream cheese,” and gets the response: “Lol, I don't know if cream cheese and baby are on the same level..”

♦️ 2018 email to Epstein: “Hotdogs are here. Would you like it on 2nd or dining room?”


Found @geopolitics_prime


Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Echoes of Resistance: Exposing Zionism and the brutal truth behind Israel&#8217;s colonial project

Echoes of Resistance: Exposing Zionism and the brutal truth behind Israel’s colonial project

Kevin Hughes
A Trap in the Gulf: Why Trump&#8217;s Naval Buildup Near Iran Could End in Catastrophe

A Trap in the Gulf: Why Trump’s Naval Buildup Near Iran Could End in Catastrophe

Mike Adams
The Trans-Atlantic unraveling: How American political tremors are forcing a European reckoning

The Trans-Atlantic unraveling: How American political tremors are forcing a European reckoning

Lance D Johnson
Countdown to Annihilation: The globalists&#8217; blueprint for total control

Countdown to Annihilation: The globalists’ blueprint for total control

Kevin Hughes
From raids to replies: Controversial ex-Border Patrol boss Bovino takes social media by storm — defiant, sarcastic and unapologetic

From raids to replies: Controversial ex-Border Patrol boss Bovino takes social media by storm — defiant, sarcastic and unapologetic

Belle Carter
Munich conference exposes widening US-Europe strategic rift over defense and Ukraine

Munich conference exposes widening US-Europe strategic rift over defense and Ukraine

Willow Tohi
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy