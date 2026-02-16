Watch AG Pam Bondi confirming Epstein's dark ties with Bill Clinton

“We know [Clinton] was on the plane, not only on the plane a couple times, multiple times. He traveled internationally with Jeffrey Epstein. And he was on the plane called the Lolita Express because it supposedly had a bed in there where Jeffrey Epstein had young girls. He has been a friend of his, a continuing friend of his for years and years.”

Adding, from Epstein files:

DOJ drops Epstein 'transparency' letter — with their own names redacted

The Trump Justice Department just sent Congress a six-page letter explaining why it redacted parts of the Epstein files. The document is signed by Pam Bondi and Todd Blanche.

The same letter also reveals that Pam Bondi and Todd Blanche are among the "government officials and politically exposed persons" whose names appear in the files.

📌 Let that sink in: The people running the Epstein "transparency" operation are also the people whose names needed protecting.

⚠️ They also admit large portions were shielded under:

🌏 “deliberative-process privilege”

🌏 “work-product privilege”

🌏 “attorney-client privilege”

💬 "No records were withheld... on the basis of embarrassment, reputational harm, or political sensitivity," the letter claims.

✅ Right. And "Epstein killed himself."

Adding, from Epstein Files:

"He ate them… HEARTS… BONES… I don't like waste" — Epstein texting Woody Allen

Another piece from the Epstein files reveals a disturbing July 2018 iMessage exchange between Jeffrey Epstein and Woody Allen — two men with documented histories involving underage girls — discussing eating hearts and bones.

The Epstein files are littered with coded "food language" — pizza, pasta, hotdogs, cheese — that online researchers have long linked to predator code for children. Pizzagate was mocked. Now the same patterns are everywhere in official documents.

☠️ Hearts. Bones. Waste - These aren't pizza and pasta. These are what's left when the meal is over.

❓ Was this a joke about cannibalism?

💀 Or not a joke?

More:

Epstein files dredge up Pizzagate-era pedo ‘food code’

📌 When Pizzagate exploded in 2016 over a creepy code seemingly hinting at crimes against children in John Podesta's WikiLeaks-exposed emails, those who flagged it were branded “conspiracy theorists.”

👉 The new Epstein Files dump is lighting up those same red flags — making the old "theorists" look eerily prescient.

Emails and exchanges are dotted with out-of-context references to food — pizza, pasta, hotdogs, cheese, ice cream — terms that users online suggest match code words used by child predators.

🔍 Epstein files search gives

➡️ Cheese - 1,138 hits

➡️ Pizza – 859 hits

➡️ Ice cream - 621 hits

Numerous exchanges by people whose names are mostly redacted oddly juggle words like “hotdog,” “pasta,” “grape soda,” “lamb chop,” “bagel,” “coffee,” and “Chinese cookie.”

According to online speculations:

🔴 Hotdog — allegedly means "boy"

🔴 Pizza — allegedly means "girl"

🔴 Cheese — allegedly means "little girl"

🔴 Pasta — allegedly means "little boy"

🔴 Ice cream — allegedly means "male prostitute"

Here are just a few of the exchanges:

♦️ 2018 email to Epstein: “This is better than a Chinese cookie… lets go for pizza and grape soda again. No one else can understand.”

♦️ 2013 email instructs “ice cream” to be delivered to Epstein pal Warren Eisenstein: “…come to me before you go and I will give you a card that state [sic]: ice cream compliments of Jeffrey Epstein.”

♦️ 2014 email exchange: “Spoof on chandelier (the video I sent you with the amazing little girl dance totally loved it... Pizza party was great! ...stayed late.”

♦️ 2017 email: “Alert - Send pizza to Bobby!!"

♦️ 2016: “I don't want to be too demanding… Can you please make sure the food is hot. Cold pizza and cold pasta are disgusting… I haven't heard back from you. Are you having second thoughts about inviting us to lunch because of my demands on hot food :-)?”

♦️ 2009: Epstein writes: “there are millions of babies, very little good vegatble [sic] cream cheese,” and gets the response: “Lol, I don't know if cream cheese and baby are on the same level..”

♦️ 2018 email to Epstein: “Hotdogs are here. Would you like it on 2nd or dining room?”





