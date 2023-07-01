Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Perfect Vanilla Cupcakes/How to make moist vanilla cupcakes/ Classic cupcakes
channel image
Olivia Burr
2 Subscribers
33 views
Published 21 hours ago

Vanilla cupcakes are so delicious.This is an easy and no fail recipe for the best moist vanilla cupcakes. Ingredients: Sugar- 1 Cup(200g) - Unsalted Butter- 1/2 cup (125 g) All Purpose flour- 1&1/2 cups (190 g) Baking soda- 1/2 teaspoon Baking Powder-1 teaspoon Salt- 1/4 teaspoon Egg- 2 Large Milk-3/4 cup( 185 ml) Vanilla Essence-1& 1/2 teaspoon Number of cupcakes: This recipe makes 18 -20standard cupcakes. Note: 1. Powdering the sugar will make the creaming easy. 2. Butter can be replaced with 1/2 cup vegetable oil. Bake it in a preheated ( preheat for 10 minutes) oven at 180 C for about 20-25 minutes.

Keywords
healthrecipehealthy

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket