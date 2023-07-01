Perfect Vanilla Cupcakes/How to make moist vanilla cupcakes/ Classic cupcakes

Vanilla cupcakes are so delicious.This is an easy and no fail recipe for the best moist vanilla cupcakes.
Ingredients:
Sugar- 1 Cup(200g) -
Unsalted Butter- 1/2 cup (125 g)
All Purpose flour- 1&1/2 cups (190 g)
Baking soda- 1/2 teaspoon
Baking Powder-1 teaspoon
Salt- 1/4 teaspoon
Egg- 2 Large
Milk-3/4 cup( 185 ml)
Vanilla Essence-1& 1/2 teaspoon
Number of cupcakes:
This recipe makes 18 -20standard cupcakes.
Note:
1. Powdering the sugar will make the creaming easy.
2. Butter can be replaced with 1/2 cup vegetable oil.
Bake it in a preheated ( preheat for 10 minutes) oven at 180 C for about 20-25 minutes.
