Perfect Vanilla Cupcakes/How to make moist vanilla cupcakes/ Classic cupcakes

Vanilla cupcakes are so delicious.This is an easy and no fail recipe for the best moist vanilla cupcakes. Ingredients: Sugar- 1 Cup(200g) - Unsalted Butter- 1/2 cup (125 g) All Purpose flour- 1&1/2 cups (190 g) Baking soda- 1/2 teaspoon Baking Powder-1 teaspoon Salt- 1/4 teaspoon Egg- 2 Large Milk-3/4 cup( 185 ml) Vanilla Essence-1& 1/2 teaspoon Number of cupcakes: This recipe makes 18 -20standard cupcakes. Note: 1. Powdering the sugar will make the creaming easy. 2. Butter can be replaced with 1/2 cup vegetable oil. Bake it in a preheated ( preheat for 10 minutes) oven at 180 C for about 20-25 minutes.

