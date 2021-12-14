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David Sumrall with Stop Hate. We All Need To Pray.
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30 views • December 14, 2021
Steve and David talk about Rosanne Boyland getting beaten to death on January 6th, the importance of unity, and how we must turn to God and pray.

Our Country is being stolen from us and no one is coming to save us. It’s up to we the people whether we allow evil to take away all of our Freedoms and turn us into a communist country.
Unless we the people unite and turn to God for divine intervention we will not win.

It’s time to wake up, speak up, think for oneself, and stop worrying about what others might think.

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