David Sumrall with Stop Hate. We All Need To Pray.

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Our Country is being stolen from us and no one is coming to save us. It’s up to we the people whether we allow evil to take away all of our Freedoms and turn us into a communist country.
Unless we the people unite and turn to God for divine intervention we will not win.
It’s time to wake up, speak up, think for oneself, and stop worrying about what others might think.
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Connect with David:
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Articles and Videos Expose Truth about Covid, the Vaccine and so much more here: https://www.truthtalkwithsteve.com/ttwsresource
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