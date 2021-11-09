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"OUT OF THE NORTH" - RUSSIA INVASION OF AMERICA [PROPHETIC WORD/ PROPHECY] 🇷🇺
The Master's Voice Prophecy
The Master's Voice Prophecy
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441 views • November 09, 2021

Welcome to The Master's Voice End Times Prophecy Blog: (Hear the words of the Lord).


https://the-masters-voice.com


Today's word: Prophecy about the hidden nature of Russian presence observing the U.S.A. We hear of judgement from God's perspective: Only after His grace and mercy are taken for granted many, many times does God finally hand a nation over to her enemies for defeat and judgements. America has received extended periods of grace yet she refuses to repent and only gets worse, like a woman losing her beauty to an evil disease or lifestyle. These are grave pronouncements I have received many times, read the entire prophecy here:


https://the-masters-voice.com/2020/10/03/out-of-the-north-oct-2-2020/


HEAR THE WORDS OF THE LORD.


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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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