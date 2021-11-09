"OUT OF THE NORTH" - RUSSIA INVASION OF AMERICA [PROPHETIC WORD/ PROPHECY] 🇷🇺

Welcome to The Master's Voice End Times Prophecy Blog: (Hear the words of the Lord).





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Today's word: Prophecy about the hidden nature of Russian presence observing the U.S.A. We hear of judgement from God's perspective: Only after His grace and mercy are taken for granted many, many times does God finally hand a nation over to her enemies for defeat and judgements. America has received extended periods of grace yet she refuses to repent and only gets worse, like a woman losing her beauty to an evil disease or lifestyle. These are grave pronouncements I have received many times, read the entire prophecy here:





https://the-masters-voice.com/2020/10/03/out-of-the-north-oct-2-2020/





HEAR THE WORDS OF THE LORD.





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