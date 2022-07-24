Wives of Russian Soldiers

"The whole Russia believes in you. You are her shield and her righteous sword. You are the guardians of our Motherland and it’s only your strength that makes it possible for our dreams to come true. Our dreams about peace, kindness, freedom, and, of course, the future of all the children. We want to see the father and his children together. But we know that without your sacrifice, there will be no peace and bright days. Without your service to our Fatherland, my homeland will be gone."

The wives of the servicemen of the 56th Separate Guards Air Assault Regiment decided to support their husbands, who have been participating in the special military operation in Ukraine from the very start of the war!