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"Sepulchres" - A Great Judgement of Death For Babylon America [GRAPHIC THEMES]
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68 views • November 15, 2021
Welcome to The Master's Voice End Times Prophecy Blog: (Hear the words of the Lord).
[READ FULL DESCRIPTION]
https://the-masters-voice.com
Today's word: “So be warned of this, the days are coming declares the Lord...when they will bury the dead in Tophet until there is no more room" - Paraphrase Jeremiah 7:32
Judgement on America will take many hard forms of death. Death to the money as it falls to its lowest purchasing power ever. Death of influence as other nations rise to prominence and America is overlooked and ignored. Death to basic needs as starvation stalks a once productive country. Death of fame, death of freedom and the people of Mystery Babylon. People will lose their lives to captivity, slavery, war and judgement- the old and young alike shall fall to this. 'Do not comfort them' says the Lord, 'for there is no comfort in My heart towards the Harlot. Speak to her all the words of My judgement- she will lie down on the ground and be slain.'
Prophecy at the end: God says ONLY THE RIGHTEOUS WILL BE SPARED. Only those who become broken over their sin and unholy lifestyles, those who cry out to him like Hezekiah did in Isaiah 38 or like Jonah the prophet in Jonah 2 shall receive mercy from Him. It is up to us to greatly cleanse our hearts and ask Jesus to forgive us of our sins and help us, for these words have been proclaimed by the Lord and shall come to pass in their timing.
Full prophecy can be seen on the blog:
https://the-masters-voice.com/2020/01/09/sepulchres-a-lament-january-9-2020/
Related Prophecies:
https://the-masters-voice.com/2019/10/20/a-bitter-decree-the-mother-of-seven-october-20-2019/
https://the-masters-voice.com/2019/08/08/the-king-has-a-bull-mastiff-june-18-2015/
HEAR THE WORDS OF THE LORD.
Follow this channel- click subscribe for updates.
PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this ministry it's appreciated. Kindly use Paypal or contact me at [email protected]. If using Paypal send gift ONLY as 'Friends & Family' not 'Goods and Services'. This is a freewill offering, I am not a seller. Thank you and God bless.
Paypal ------- [email protected]
SUPPORT & SUBSCRIBE TO MY OTHER CHANNELS:
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbcV-IwTyG5WjMdWN6mlFiw
YOUTUBE (Spanish channel: "La Voz del Señor"): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeLTWSGwNTVMdXQV6oryQXg
RUMBLE: Visit this link: https://rumble.com/c/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: mastersvoiceprophecyblog or The Master's Voice
BITCHUTE: Visit this link: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: The Masters Voice Blog
[READ FULL DESCRIPTION]
https://the-masters-voice.com
Today's word: “So be warned of this, the days are coming declares the Lord...when they will bury the dead in Tophet until there is no more room" - Paraphrase Jeremiah 7:32
Judgement on America will take many hard forms of death. Death to the money as it falls to its lowest purchasing power ever. Death of influence as other nations rise to prominence and America is overlooked and ignored. Death to basic needs as starvation stalks a once productive country. Death of fame, death of freedom and the people of Mystery Babylon. People will lose their lives to captivity, slavery, war and judgement- the old and young alike shall fall to this. 'Do not comfort them' says the Lord, 'for there is no comfort in My heart towards the Harlot. Speak to her all the words of My judgement- she will lie down on the ground and be slain.'
Prophecy at the end: God says ONLY THE RIGHTEOUS WILL BE SPARED. Only those who become broken over their sin and unholy lifestyles, those who cry out to him like Hezekiah did in Isaiah 38 or like Jonah the prophet in Jonah 2 shall receive mercy from Him. It is up to us to greatly cleanse our hearts and ask Jesus to forgive us of our sins and help us, for these words have been proclaimed by the Lord and shall come to pass in their timing.
Full prophecy can be seen on the blog:
https://the-masters-voice.com/2020/01/09/sepulchres-a-lament-january-9-2020/
Related Prophecies:
https://the-masters-voice.com/2019/10/20/a-bitter-decree-the-mother-of-seven-october-20-2019/
https://the-masters-voice.com/2019/08/08/the-king-has-a-bull-mastiff-june-18-2015/
HEAR THE WORDS OF THE LORD.
Follow this channel- click subscribe for updates.
PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this ministry it's appreciated. Kindly use Paypal or contact me at [email protected]. If using Paypal send gift ONLY as 'Friends & Family' not 'Goods and Services'. This is a freewill offering, I am not a seller. Thank you and God bless.
Paypal ------- [email protected]
SUPPORT & SUBSCRIBE TO MY OTHER CHANNELS:
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbcV-IwTyG5WjMdWN6mlFiw
YOUTUBE (Spanish channel: "La Voz del Señor"): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeLTWSGwNTVMdXQV6oryQXg
RUMBLE: Visit this link: https://rumble.com/c/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: mastersvoiceprophecyblog or The Master's Voice
BITCHUTE: Visit this link: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: The Masters Voice Blog
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