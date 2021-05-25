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Liberals Reject Science - It's Time to Spite Mask
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10 views • May 25, 2021
The libs are at it again! After being told for the last 14 months to trust the science, they're not willing to trust it anymore because it doesn't make them as "virtuous" as before.
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Our Patreon:
https://www.patreon.com/fruitbasket
Our SubscribeStar:
https://www.subscribestar.com/fruitbasket
Our Discord:
https://discord.com/invite/URa8meaV
Sean's social crap:
Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/seandcastro
Twitter: https://twitter.com/seandcastro
Jordan's social crap:
Twitter - https://twitter.com/jordanbuckelew
We're also on Spotify, SoundCloud, and iTunes!
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/2crFlIIYaRLhymThh3jNwY
Itunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-fruit-basket/id1328767832
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/the-fruit-basket-626868105
The content shown or presented in this video that is not directly owned by The Fruit Basket is strictly for the purpose of commentary, criticism, or news reporting. We claim no ownership of any of the standalone clips or articles featured in this video unless otherwise expressed.
#maddow #liberals #morningjoe
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