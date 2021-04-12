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EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Child Trafficker Covered in Cartel 'Death' Tattoos Caught on Camera
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210 views • April 12, 2021
Alex Jones breaks down the exclusive footage of a child trafficker caught on camera covered in cartel related 'death' tattoos at the southern border in Texas. https://banthis.tv/watch?id=6070c8ee565aa7145e805f5e
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