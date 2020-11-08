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Cultivating energy, Chi Energy, and the importance of eliminating neurotoxins to increase your vitality!!
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30 views • November 08, 2020
If we clean our circuitry, we enhance our ability to send and receive signals. High energy is able to flow without obstruction and without lost potential (short circuit) if our energy isn’t wasted on the external or upon unnecessary overload (life choices) we can cultivate massive potential, increasing our magnetic field as a result of increasing our potential energy output!
If we neglect to maintain and clean our systems we will eventually fail showing our at the rate we sacrifice our life force. If we study our energy and cultivate it we will discover a depth beyond comprehension giving faith in limitless potential!
The study of emotions and water is from Dr. Masaru Emoto. Check it out it’s incredible!
#shubyphilosophy #energy #potential #circuitry #highvibes #limitless #boundless #vibrant #vitality #beyond #decipher #analyze #awareness #observe #openmind #faith #connect #light
If we neglect to maintain and clean our systems we will eventually fail showing our at the rate we sacrifice our life force. If we study our energy and cultivate it we will discover a depth beyond comprehension giving faith in limitless potential!
The study of emotions and water is from Dr. Masaru Emoto. Check it out it’s incredible!
#shubyphilosophy #energy #potential #circuitry #highvibes #limitless #boundless #vibrant #vitality #beyond #decipher #analyze #awareness #observe #openmind #faith #connect #light
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