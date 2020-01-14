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Israel Provided The Intel To Kill Soleimani & A Cyberattack May Have Been Behind Iran's 737 Downing
The Last American Vagabond
The Last American Vagabond
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4 views • January 14, 2020
Welcome to The Daily Wrap Up, a concise show dedicated to bringing you the most relevant independent news, as we see it, from the last 24 hours.

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https://21stcenturywire.com/2020/01/12/confirmed-israeli-supplied-the-key-intelligence-for-us-assassination-of-irans-soleimani/
https://caitlinjohnstone.com/2020/01/13/iran-must-begin-acting-like-a-normal-nation-says-totally-normal-nation/#
https://twitter.com/TLAVagabond/status/1216046446014803970
https://twitter.com/habfor2/status/1216787786067513344
https://twitter.com/Citnanewsagency/status/1216753568864182274
https://www.isna.ir/news/98102318263/%D8%AA%D9%88%D8%B6%DB%8C%D8%AD-%D8%AF%D8%A7%D9%86%D8%B4%DA%AF%D8%A7%D9%87-%D8%AA%D9%87%D8%B1%D8%A7%D9%86-%D8%AF%D8%B1-%D8%AE%D8%B5%D9%88%D8%B5-%D8%AE%D8%A8%D8%B1-%D9%86%D9%82%D8%B4-%D9%81%D8%B6%D8%A7%DB%8C-%D8%B3%D8%A7%DB%8C%D8%A8%D8%B1%D9%86%D8%AA%DB%8C%DA%A9-%D8%AF%D8%B1-%D8%B3%D9%82%D9%88%D8%B7-%D9%87%D9%88%D8%A7%D9%BE%DB%8C%D9%85%D8%A7%DB%8C
https://twitter.com/AmerMilNews/status/1216743785360740354
https://twitter.com/Partisangirl/status/1216778147762278400
https://twitter.com/IbnRiad/status/1215266052747288576
https://www.presstv.com/Detail/2020/01/12/616011/Khamenei-Leader-Qatar-Emir-Tamim-bin-Hamad-Al-Thani-Rouhani
https://www.presstv.com/Detail/2020/01/13/616068/Canadian-CEO-blasts-Trump-over-downed-plane-in-Iran
https://www.presstv.com/Detail/2020/01/13/616093/Iran-US-soleimani-assassination-plane-crash
https://www.bbc.com/news/world-middle-east-51081833
https://twitter.com/TLAVagabond/status/1216360562239643648
https://www.rt.com/op-ed/478139-iran-france-protests-british-media/
https://twitter.com/caitoz/status/1216177226917371904
https://twitter.com/Brave_313/status/1216687139854917632
https://twitter.com/Khaaasteh/status/1216628238707056640
https://twitter.com/Khaaasteh/status/1216753895214592000
https://sputniknews.com/world/202001131078021022-iran-state-media-report-tehran-police-chief-denies-shots-targeted-protesters/
https://twitter.com/IbnRiad/status/1216220995822006272
https://www.tasnimnews.com/en/news/2020/01/12/2180293/uk-envoy-arrested-after-provoking-anti-iran-gathering-source
https://twitter.com/morphonios/status/1216166195176579072?s=11
https://www.rt.com/news/478077-iraq-base-balad-hit-injured/
https://twitter.com/TLAVagabond/status/1216436823821639680
https://www.presstv.com/Detail/2020/01/13/616054/US-Iran-Qassem-Soleimani-assassination
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oEeDJsmvKxs&feature=youtu.be
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-iraq-security-usa-idUSKBN1ZB0KM
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/trump-okd-soleimanis-killing-7-months-ago-if-americans-killed-report
https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/477966-trump-says-it-doesnt-matter-if-soleimani-posed-an-imminent-threat
https://www.fort-russ.com/2020/01/tehran-7-million-people-directly-attended-the-funeral-of-general-soleimani/
https://www.fort-russ.com/2020/01/iraqi-expert-us-plotting-for-extensive-strikes-on-key-iraqi-cities/
https://twitter.com/ChrisLynnHedges/status/1215001594275778560https://twitter.com/partisangirl/status/1216244451338645504?s=11
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L9X36QbLulg
https://twitter.com/realscottritter/status/1216339774866427905?s=11
https://theglobepost.com/2020/01/13/iran-airline-disaster/
https://www.algemeiner.com/2020/01/13/iran-protesters-take-to-the-streets-in-third-day-of-demos-over-plane/
https://twitter.com/eha_news/status/1216085925756796928
https://twitter.com/AliSalaam_DTI/status/1214826940491804672
https://twitter.com/camilateleSUR/status/1216402465911984128
https://twitter.com/masafiranian/status/1216373320070901762

#Iran #Iraq #AMA

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irannewsisraeliraqcyberattacksoleimani
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