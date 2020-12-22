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BREAKING: Nurse Practitioner gives warning about the mRNA Vaccine.
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849 views • December 22, 2020
Nurse Practitioner, Tamika Morrow goes through what the mRNA vaccine does, how it works, the unknowns, the long term side effects (I am adding that they are not side effects but are actual effects) that the CDC and other organisations are hiding treatments that work. What African Americans need to do and what they can do naturally. That there is no need for fear.... She is a child of God and getting the message out.
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