THE RIGHTEOUSNESS OF GOD: FAITH IN JESUS CHRIST 1A, Romans 3:11-31; Hebrew 11:1-4, 20241120
First Century Gospel Church HQ
First Century Gospel Church HQ
4 views • 5 months ago

(Sermon by Pastor Joshua Sampong, FCG Church HQ USA)

Romans 3:11-31:

11 There is none that understandeth, there is none that seeketh after God.

12 They are all gone out of the way, they are together become unprofitable; there is none that doeth good, no, not one.

13 Their throat is an open sepulchre; with their tongues they have used deceit; the poison of asps is under their lips:

14 Whose mouth is full of cursing and bitterness:

15 Their feet are swift to shed blood:

16 Destruction and misery are in their ways:

17 And the way of peace have they not known:

18 There is no fear of God before their eyes.

19 Now we know that what things soever the law saith, it saith to them who are under the law: that every mouth may be stopped, and all the world may become guilty before God.

20 Therefore by the deeds of the law there shall no flesh be justified in his sight: for by the law is the knowledge of sin.

21 But now the righteousness of God without the law is manifested, being witnessed by the law and the prophets;

Pastor Joshua Sampong, FCG Church (Vienna, Winchester, VA and Trenton, NJ)

Learn more at:

First Century Gospel Church:

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/fcgchurch,

www.FCGCHURCHES.org and https://youtu.be/-2ZsVkFRYE4

Email: [email protected]

