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The Saudi ambassador, Muhammad al-Qahtani, fell and died during a speech at a conference
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1766 views • August 10, 2022

Steven Thomas


The🇸🇦 Saudi ambassador, Muhammad al-Qahtani, fell and died during a speech at a conference in the Egyptian capital, Cairo, in which he praised president A-Sisi and described him as "the dean of humanity.

#SaudiArabia #BreakingNews


Steve Kirsch: Saudi ambassador falls and dies instantly in public view

Yet another death in plain sight. These deaths are common after the "safe and effective" COVID vaccines rolled out. Reality: you increase your risk of injury/death by over 20X.


Mirrored from https://twitter.com/i/status/1557136518229139456


Keywords
healthdeathvaccineegyptsaudi arabiamedicinediedspeechsaudicairojabshotinoculationinjectioncovidsadsambasdsadormuhammad al-qahtani
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