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Steven Thomas
The🇸🇦 Saudi ambassador, Muhammad al-Qahtani, fell and died during a speech at a conference in the Egyptian capital, Cairo, in which he praised president A-Sisi and described him as "the dean of humanity.
#SaudiArabia #BreakingNews
Steve Kirsch: Saudi ambassador falls and dies instantly in public view
Yet another death in plain sight. These deaths are common after the "safe and effective" COVID vaccines rolled out. Reality: you increase your risk of injury/death by over 20X.
Mirrored from https://twitter.com/i/status/1557136518229139456