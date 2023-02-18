Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Debate on the Greys with Bruce MacDonald - Part 1 of 3
77 views
channel image
Brian Ruhe
Published Yesterday |

Bruce MacDonald did a whole playlist of videos with Brian in 2020 at https://www.bitchute.com/playlist/wV9Imujxasw9/ and he went into detail about the negative reptilians working through the City of London and the globalists.

Here he debates about how good the Grey extraterrestrials are, with Brian taking the pro position and Bruce taking the negative view.

At 12:30 he mentions Suzy Hansen who is Brian’s favourite source on the Greys.

Bruce MacDonald co-wrote a book with Robert Weigand, "The Light of Darkness - A Warrior's Tale for Our Time".

In those videos, on the playlist, he talks about the big picture of alien involvement and control of the world going back to the 1650s with the secret/ magical societies of the human elites who have interacted continuously with various aliens since those times.

Bruce was born in Ottawa, Ontario. He has a journalism degree
from Ryerson University in Toronto, Ontario. He is the author of Stardust Ranch: The
Incredible True Story (BCI 2019). He has worked in Canada, the United States,
and Europe as a technical writer, editor, and designer in the fields of software
and telecommunications. In 2014 he moved to the Province of Limon, Costa
Rica, where he lives on a small farm in the Talamanca Mountains with his wife,
Rosemary.

His books are available to buy at Amazon at https://www.amazon.com/stores/Bruce-MacDonald/author/B083XPXH4Z?ref=ap_rdr&store_ref=ap_rdr&isDramIntegrated=true&shoppingPortalEnabled=true

Please phone into my live radio show any Tuesday from 6-8 pm EST at Studio B on https://revolution.radio/Schedules-A&B.html

All video playlists: https://www.bitchute.com/profile/yRDt6pN0WgUf/ or click on "The Brian Ruhe Show" above and scroll down.
Donate: http://www.brianruhe.ca/please-donate/
Bitcoin: 15Ls63J21zzhAPE7ke4P2JhaHyAEhUrJVe
Volunteer your time. Be part of a group. https://www.brianruhe.ca/volunteer/

MP3 Podcast at: https://www.brianruhe.ca/mp3-audio/
Find Brian's sensitive videos on: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/brianruhe
https://odysee.com/@BrianRuhe:b
https://tv.gab.com/channel/Brian_Ruhe

Website http://www.brianruhe.ca
https://www.facebook.com/brian.ruhe.353
https://twitter.com/BrianRuhe

Brian's priorities: http://www.brianruhe.ca/welcome
Brian's three books are available at Amazon.
https://www.amazon.com/s/ref=nb_sb_noss?url=search-alias%3Daps&field-keywords=a+short+walk+on+an+ancient+path

You have Brian Ruhe's permission and request to copy any of his videos anywhere.

Keywords
aliensufosgreysbrian ruhebruce macdonald

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket