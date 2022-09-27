YURI Fronts of the Ukraine War - September 26, 2022

Yuri - Ukrainian group near Liman in a rather risky position, in a a quite thin and large "appendix" corridor they carved trying to reach the rear of Liman group at all costs. That exposes this rather large group's flanks to a possible Russian counter-attack. The auxiliary attack from Dvorechye stalled. It increasingly looks like that Ukrainian command may already discard their previous plans to attack on Svatovo. The chances of large-scale successful Ukrainian offensives in the southern facade of the front diminishes as well.

----

