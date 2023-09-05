What is Really Going on in Maui? Report From the Ground | Ep 115









Maui local, Shelby Thompson of Unjected, who is teaming up with music artist Jimmy Levy & The Wellness Company to bring relief efforts to the people of Lahaina, joins Faithful Freedom with Teryn Gregson, presented by We The Patriots USA to give a first hand account from the island.Show more





Exercising her First Amendment Right, Shelby asks questions about the sequence of events that took place the day of the fires, the gaps in information authorities are not disclosing, the large black privacy fencing going up around the disaster site, the arrests of people going in trying to look for their family members and more.

The opinions expressed by our show guests are their own, and are not necessarily shared by We The Patriots USA. However, we value free speech and will always fight to protect it!





Shelby & Jimmy Levy’s Maui Disaster Relief Fund:

https://www.givesendgo.com/Faithoverfearmaui





EPA Maui Wildfires: https://www.epa.gov/hawaii/maui-wildfires





Blue Halo: https://bluehalo.com/





FEMA Blue Roofs Aid in Protection: https://www.fema.gov/press-release/20230425/fema-tarps-and-usace-blue-roofs-aid-protecting-homes-further-damage





Frequency of Colours Blue 6.66: https://www.google.com/search?sca_esv=561395159&sxsrf=AB5stBjY5d78rxrEdRpsL5MdCdkEN3MOBg:1693426978876&q=frequency+of+colour+blue+66.6&sa=X&ved=2ahUKEwiTnJ2Mm4WBAxUJhIkEHU0wAJIQ7xYoAHoECAcQAQ&biw=1268&bih=558&dpr=1





More than 2,000 Children from Lahaina Public Schools Still Missing After Maui Wildfires: https://www.eviemagazine.com/post/more-2-000-children-lahaina-public-schools-missing-maui-wildfires





