BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

What is Really Going on in Maui? Report From the Ground | Ep 115
We The Patriots USA
We The Patriots USACheckmark Icon
107 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
307 views • September 05, 2023



Maui local, Shelby Thompson of Unjected, who is teaming up with music artist Jimmy Levy & The Wellness Company to bring relief efforts to the people of Lahaina, joins Faithful Freedom with Teryn Gregson, presented by We The Patriots USA to give a first hand account from the island.Show more


Exercising her First Amendment Right, Shelby asks questions about the sequence of events that took place the day of the fires, the gaps in information authorities are not disclosing, the large black privacy fencing going up around the disaster site, the arrests of people going in trying to look for their family members and more.

The opinions expressed by our show guests are their own, and are not necessarily shared by We The Patriots USA. However, we value free speech and will always fight to protect it!


Shelby & Jimmy Levy’s Maui Disaster Relief Fund:

https://www.givesendgo.com/Faithoverfearmaui


EPA Maui Wildfires: https://www.epa.gov/hawaii/maui-wildfires


Blue Halo: https://bluehalo.com/


FEMA Blue Roofs Aid in Protection: https://www.fema.gov/press-release/20230425/fema-tarps-and-usace-blue-roofs-aid-protecting-homes-further-damage


Frequency of Colours Blue 6.66: https://www.google.com/search?sca_esv=561395159&sxsrf=AB5stBjY5d78rxrEdRpsL5MdCdkEN3MOBg:1693426978876&q=frequency+of+colour+blue+66.6&sa=X&ved=2ahUKEwiTnJ2Mm4WBAxUJhIkEHU0wAJIQ7xYoAHoECAcQAQ&biw=1268&bih=558&dpr=1


More than 2,000 Children from Lahaina Public Schools Still Missing After Maui Wildfires: https://www.eviemagazine.com/post/more-2-000-children-lahaina-public-schools-missing-maui-wildfires


FREE Fluoride, HPV & MMR Vaccine Resource Guide! Subscribe to Teryn’s bi-weekly resource newsletter, with data, clean-living tips, recipes, stats from our latest episodes and more and receive your FREE Fluoride, MMR and HPV Vaccine Resource Guides. https://teryngregson.com/newsletter


Watch us on Red Voice Media, now available on Roku, Amazon FireStick & Apple TV: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/shows/faithful-freedom-with-teryn-gregson/


For Case Updates from We The Patriots USA, Sign up for Breaking News emails: https://wethepatriotsusa.org/subscribe-to-our-email-list/


Subscribe to listen to the podcast:

iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/faithful-freedom-with-teryn-gregson/id1598602749

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/6dKsn0JqtNJfarUUVYuv5v?si=a810d53643fb4017

Rumble: https://rumble.com/WeThePatriotsUS


Show less



CSID: 3b68812dc1e759dd



Content Managed by ContentSafe.co

Keywords
reportmauiground
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Putin hails 12% trade jump as Indonesian president makes second Russia trip of 2026

Putin hails 12% trade jump as Indonesian president makes second Russia trip of 2026

Cassie B.
Gallup Poll: 89% of Americans View Government Corruption as Widespread

Gallup Poll: 89% of Americans View Government Corruption as Widespread

Garrison Vance
SCO Summit in Bishkek Showcases Expanding Eurasian Bloc

SCO Summit in Bishkek Showcases Expanding Eurasian Bloc

Garrison Vance
Antiwar.com Urges Support, Cites Troop Peril and Pentagon Priorities

Antiwar.com Urges Support, Cites Troop Peril and Pentagon Priorities

Garrison Vance
We Are Sleepwalking Into World War III: Why I&#8217;m Preparing for the Worst

We Are Sleepwalking Into World War III: Why I’m Preparing for the Worst

Mike Adams
Iceland Voters Reject EU Accession Talks in Referendum

Iceland Voters Reject EU Accession Talks in Referendum

Douglas Harrington
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy