The Super Spy (1990, Arcade), part 1

The Super Spy is a beat'em up developed and published by SNK. It was also released for Neo Geo AES and Neo Geo CD, and later re-released for Wii, PS4, Xbox One, PC and Switch.



Terrorists who have taken over a large skyscraper of a major auto-maker in Japan. An agent called Roy Heart is sent in by the CIA to destroy the terrorists.



Unlike most beat'em ups, the game is played from a first-person view. You can punch, kick and duck. Movement is from left to right or vice versa most of time, but you sometimes also move forward. You actually can move rather freely on the current floor you're on, and you need to actually find your way sometimes and need to avoid going in circles. Enemies will perpetually spawn if you stay in one floor segment.

You can also use weapons. You always carry a knife and a pistol to which you can switch. However, the pistol has limited ammo, and the knife will do less and less damage the more you use it. Both are reset when you use a continue. The Super Spy also has some role-playing elements. Killing enemies gives you experience points which will increase your stats once you gain a new level.

There also rooms which can be entered. Some are empty, most of them contain civilians, some of them enemies. Enemies have to be defeated in order to leave the room. Civilians will either give you information, refill your health or give you a weapon, like a new knife or a machine gun.

