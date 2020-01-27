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MAYOR PETE: Millions inspired by what Kobe ‘did on the field’
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1 view • January 27, 2020
January 26, 2020
By Kyle Olson
Source: http://www.theamericanmirror.com/mayor-pete-millions-inspired-by-what-kobe-did-on-the-field/
I use a Linux machine with LinuxMint OS.
https://linuxmint.com
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By Kyle Olson
Source: http://www.theamericanmirror.com/mayor-pete-millions-inspired-by-what-kobe-did-on-the-field/
I use a Linux machine with LinuxMint OS.
https://linuxmint.com
Video editor Shotcut
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