Men Who Hide
99 views
channel image
Son of the Republic
Published a month ago |

Key Dems Lack The Fitness To Serve

* Dem politicians increasingly use wives for cover.

* Justified scrutiny of Fetterneck / Kuato.

* Media attack their own to protect a Dem.

* We empathize, but will not patronize.

* Left: reporter broke journalistic ethics by factually describing his condition.

* Is democracy still dying in darkness?

* Is PA electing his wife / handler?

* S/he took lessons from Jill — the visiting angel.

* [Bidan] was the oldest [p]resident when he took the oath.

The full version of this segment is linked below.


The Ingraham Angle | 14 October 2022

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6313785654112

Keywords
dementialaura ingrahambrain damagejoe bidenderangedcognitive impairmentidiocracytrace gallagherjill bidenderangementsenilitycognitive declinemental declinesenileincoherentincoherencedementedkakistocracyimpairmentcognitively impairedjohn fettermanincapacitatedincapacitationgisele fetterman

