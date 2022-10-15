Men Who Hide

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Key Dems Lack The Fitness To Serve
* Dem politicians increasingly use wives for cover.
* Justified scrutiny of Fetterneck / Kuato.
* Media attack their own to protect a Dem.
* We empathize, but will not patronize.
* Left: reporter broke journalistic ethics by factually describing his condition.
* Is democracy still dying in darkness?
* Is PA electing his wife / handler?
* S/he took lessons from Jill — the visiting angel.
* [Bidan] was the oldest [p]resident when he took the oath.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
The Ingraham Angle | 14 October 2022