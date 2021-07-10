Digging deeper - with Ole Dammegård

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Ole Dammegård is back with us today decoding the events leading up to the plandemic.
Other keywords:
False flag Operations
"The drill that became reality"
For more information on Ole´s work:
www.lightonconspiracies.com
To support Ole in his work:
https://lightonconspiracies.com/sponsorship-donations/
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We are continuing the lightwork and energetic healing work as the world moves toward big changes in the coming years. Rainer Irgang inspired us and urged us to start our own channel, and here we are.
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