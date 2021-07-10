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Digging deeper - with Ole Dammegård
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508 views • July 10, 2021
Synchronisessions - with Martin & Ragnhild

Ole Dammegård is back with us today decoding the events leading up to the plandemic.
Other keywords:
False flag Operations
"The drill that became reality"

For more information on Ole´s work:
www.lightonconspiracies.com

To support Ole in his work:
https://lightonconspiracies.com/sponsorship-donations/

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We are continuing the lightwork and energetic healing work as the world moves toward big changes in the coming years. Rainer Irgang inspired us and urged us to start our own channel, and here we are.
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We welcome bookings for healing sessions
You can find us here:

www.martindelavega.com
e-mail: [email protected]
mobil: +4798182022 / +4746310662

We are opening a centre for children and a new way of learning and working with the lands, if you wish to donate to the building of this center please contact us for more information, or donate directly through Paypal or Vipps and write in the message that it is for the center.
If you wish to support our work we welcome donations through Vipps or Paypal:

Vipps: 98182022
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Thank you Thank you Thank you to all those who have supported us by watching or donating!
Keywords
false flagfoodcdcvaccinebrexitdrillcrisis actorsole dammegardspainfamineterror attackoperationmartininjectionweflockdownstaged eventcovid-19bill and melinda gates foundationplandemic
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