AI WILL be the Image of the Beast 06/15/2023

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Will many soon be
looking to artificial intelligence for spiritual guidance? That might sound
crazy to most, but an AI chatbot asked believers in St. Paul’s Church to rise
from the pews and praise the Lord. The truly scary thing is that people believe
“it’s probably just a matter of time before new religions are created by
Artificial Intelligence”.
00:00 - No Gas &Food
04:26 - AI Launched to Monitor Bank Transactions
08:02 - U.S. is in Moscow’s Nuclear Crosshairs
10:04 - WHO Global Vaccine Passports Go Live
15:53 - Artificial Intelligence Religion and Bible
25:24 - Daniel 7
27:46 - Center for AI Safety
29:49 - Watchmen’s Conference
32:39 - Joseph’s Kitchen
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