Does A Man With a Badge Nullify your INALIENABLE RIGHT to Defend Yourself? - Larken Rose

This has got to be one of the most important videos that I've ever posted!

Americans are literally VICTIMS of military grade BRAINWASHING!





We have been demoralized and thoroughly propagandized by television and Hollywood Movies, radio, NASA, and by Government itself!





The people responsible for all of this are literally Satan Worshiping Criminals!

They just so happen to "Rule the World" because everyone seems to have been so thoroughly brainwashed that they have (So far) refused to oppose this highly organized group of Criminals!





But it's time that all changes!

I'm willing to DIE for the truth.... ARE YOU???





I would much rather DIE ON MY FEET, than to "Live on my knees"

Folks.... YOU are living on your knees right now, even if you haven't noticed yet





And it's about to get exponentially worse!

If you won't FIGHT for your own FREEDOM, I hope that at the very least

you'll FIGHT for your children's FREEDOM! They WILL be Slaves if you don't!





I had to make some comments, I could not help it! Sorry

But Larken Rose does an excellent job of laying out what is MORAL & JUST!





And just so you know.... What is "Moral" is what is RIGHT!

And what is RIGHT is what is LAWFUL!





The twits that run this world do it via a FRAUD based system of

"Maritime Admiralty Law." They cannot operate under COMMON LAW, where every MAN, WOMAN, AND CHILD belongs, and falls under the Jurisdiction!





These deceivers have tricked us all into "consenting"

(Either expressly or implied or ASSUMED) into living under their illegitimate Maritime Admiralty Law #Slave system!





What you must do is emphatically state that "I DO NOT CONSENT"

That you consent to NONE of it! That you ARE a living man OF THE LAND, and you reject ALL CLAIMS that you are within the #Jurisdiction of "Maritime Admiralty Law"





Maritime Jurisdiction is indicated by the gold fringed Flag in the courtroom...

Did you ever wonder what that gold fringe was for???





ALL "Government" buildings have it!

It is to let you know they are operating under THE LAW OF THE SEA....

Maritime Admiralty Law. It's unlawful and based in FRAUD!





And we must fix it

And close down ALL OPERATIONS conducted under maritime law

(Unless it's actually "At SEA" )





NO MAN has the right to assault and kidnap you!

It matters not if he has a badge and a gun!





If you have harmed no other MAN then YOU HAVE VIOLATED NO LAW!

COMMON LAW is the "Law of the Land" just like the Constitution.





These criminals are operating under the "Law of the SEA"

Where the Captain makes all the rules, and YOU have zero rights!





STOP CONSENTING TO BEING THEIR SLAVE!