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Masking -- the changing story
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94 views • August 11, 2020
Dr. Tenpenny on London Real explains the history of masks and their proper place in the medical community. She goes on to chronicle the changing narrative ..... don't wear a mask they don't help, then if it's a placebo that makes you feel better, wear one, and now the move to wear one all the time...... she also explains how they actually don't stop the virus and are harmful to the wearer.
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