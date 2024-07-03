Demonic Occult Connections to Medical / Pharma Industry - JD Farag [mirrored]

SPECIAL NOTE: This Channel (Raymond7779) has re-posted Pastor JD Farag's bible prophecy updates since 2020. Full versions of all of JD's sermons (verse-by-verse bible studies & prophecy updates, with or without songs) are available on JD's official website at JDFarag.org.

Pastor JD explains how the ancient pagan gods of medicine and even money are alive and well today and are already in play fulfilling Bible prophecy in our day.

REFERENCE LINKS:

Bible Prophecy Update – June 30, 2024

Links

- J.D. Farag Interview with Dr. Chris Dubuque, A Medical Doctor Speaks The Hard Truth

- The Great Altar of Pergamum

https://fogtravel.blog/the-great-altar-of-pergamon

- CBS News, Obama Takes Center Stage

https://www.cbsnews.com/pictures/obama-takes-center-stage/2/

- steemit.com, The Seat of Satan

https://steemit.com/history/@jaketohuman/the-seat-of-satan-hitler-s-fascination-with-the-altar-of-pergamum-and-why-obama-fancied-it-as-well

- Asclepius: Greek God Of Healing And Medicine

https://mysteryinhistory.com/asclepius

- NIH, Things you don’t learn in medical school: Caduceus

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6913859

- Moderna, Moderna Announces Positive Phase 3 Data for Combination Vaccine Against Inﬂuenza and COVID-19

https://investors.modernatx.com/news/news-details/2024/Moderna-Announces-Positive-Phase-3-Data-for-Combination-Vaccine-Against-Inﬂuenza-and-COVID-19-/default.aspx

- Forbes, Israeli Startup Combines Software With Medicine To Transform $1.6 Trillion Pharma Market

https://www.forbes.com/sites/gilpress/2024/06/06/israeli-startup-combines-software-with-medicine-to-transform-16-trillion-pharma-market/?sh=684ca35658f1

