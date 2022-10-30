“PODCAST” THE POWER OF PROPAGANDA WITH SHANNON ROWAN

On today’s podcast show 27/10/22 author and researcher Shannon Rowan is back on the podcast with me to discuss the incredible stranglehold that MSM and their propaganda have over the general population.

We chat about the mounting pressure to join the COVID CULT and also take a look at some of the latest and most pressing news.

Support Shannon’s work by grabbing her new book WiFi Refugee: Plight of the Modern-day Canary Kindle Edition for OZ. Paperback

https://www.amazon.com.au/WiFi-Refugee-Plight-Modern-day-Canary/dp/B0B6XMWK9Y/ref=tmm_pap_swatch_0?_encoding=UTF8&qid=&sr=

https://www.amazon.com.au/gp/product/B0B6RV9CZQ/ref=dbs_a_def_rwt_hsch_vapi_tkin_p1_i1

US https://www.amazon.com/Shannon-Rowan/e/B0B6RVJYXJ

You can find Shannon’s website here https://wifi-refugee.com