The Truckers Freedom Convoy "Were Not Gonna Take It... Anymore!" | Ontario

Ottawa Mayor Declares State of Emergency Due to Ongoing Freedom Convoy Protest



The Freedom Convoy has HUGE support in Ontario! We love the support out here and we're happy to see that you're not going to take it anymore!!

Anti-vax protesters and truckers last Friday night descended on Parliament Hill in Ottawa.



The peaceful protests continued all week and now Mayor Watson is doing everything he can to shut down the Freedom Convoy.



“Declaring a state of emergency reflects the serious danger and threat to the safety and security of residents posed by the ongoing demonstrations and highlights the need for support from other jurisdictions and levels of government,” Watson said in a statement.



“It also provides greater flexibility within the municipal administration to enable the City of Ottawa to manage business continuity for essential services for its residents and enables a more flexible procurement process, which could help purchase equipment required by frontline workers and first responders.” he added.