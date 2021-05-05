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Samtal med Simon Holmqvist och Jüri Lina
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5 views • May 05, 2021
INTERVJU. Simon Holmqvist intervjuade nyligen författaren och systemkritikern Jüri Lina. Se hela intervjun här.
I senaste Studio Bothnia sändes en intervju med författaren och systemkritikern Jüri Lina. På grund av tekniska problem avbröts intervjun mitt i, men nu publiceras den separat.
2019-06-21
I senaste Studio Bothnia sändes en intervju med författaren och systemkritikern Jüri Lina. På grund av tekniska problem avbröts intervjun mitt i, men nu publiceras den separat.
2019-06-21
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