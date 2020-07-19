© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
BREAKING: ANTIFA TERRORISTS ATTACK POLICE IN CHICAGO; GET DESTROYED! || Saleem Juma
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
130 views • July 19, 2020
So they were trying to take down the Columbus Statue; luckily the cops OWNED them 🤷😂
Do me a favor and follow me on Twitter @RealSaleemJuma and Instagram @ChadoftheCHAZ; I do my best to upload videos to every platform but I miss things sometimes.
#ChicagoProtest #Chiraq #ColumbusStatue
Do me a favor and follow me on Twitter @RealSaleemJuma and Instagram @ChadoftheCHAZ; I do my best to upload videos to every platform but I miss things sometimes.
#ChicagoProtest #Chiraq #ColumbusStatue
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.