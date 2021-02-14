Every Scary Thing Youre Being Told Depends On the Unreliable PCR Test

share this Published on 14 Feb 2021 / In HealthREAD VIDEO DESCRIPTIONSince the COVID-19 crisis began, all of the WHO and Government so-called ‘mitigation’ policies – lockdowns, social distancing, masks, shutting schools etc, have all been based on data of coronavirus “cases” gathered from the increasingly dubious PCR Test. Despite its many fundamental flaws – and even an warning by its inventor, Nobel Prize winner Kerry Mullis, who explicitly said not to use his test as a diagnostic for any virus – governments, the medical establishment, and even Dr Anthony Fauci himself, have chosen to base their entire COVID ‘pandemic’ narrative on this highly inaccurate testing regime.The following video presentation is a summary of the pitfalls of the PCR Test and why no responsible medical professional or public health official should be treating it as a legitimate medical diagnostic tool, but rather only, as Mullis himself instructed, as an auxiliary ‘research aid’.FOR MORE INFO GO TO: