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George Floyd picture posted on Obama Foundation tweet May 17 - 8 Days before the EVENT
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254 views • June 10, 2020
This picture was posted multiple times starting 8 DAYS before the CRISIS ACTORS staged this False Flag attack against America to cause the Chaos that is going on now.
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