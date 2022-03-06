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Covid-19... Bioweapon? Or Hoax?
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214 views • March 06, 2022
The covid-19 coronavirus pandemic has stirred up a tremendous amount of controversy and polarized a large part of the world's population, especially in the United States. The number one claim by millions at the moment is that it's all a hoax. But do you remember what these same people were saying very shortly after the pandemic began? They were saying that the coronavirus was a bio-weapon, invented by China to wipe us out. So which is it? A bio-weapon, or a hoax? The real powers behind a conspiracy to destroy much of the Free World have done a very good job of switching the most rabid conspiracy theorists away from what is likely the truth, to a lie which is costing millions of lives.
TO CONTACT: Email [email protected]
Produced by: Jack, Jude, Clare
Narrated by: Felipe
Written by: Dave
What is "A Voice in the Desert"?
A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.
For contact: [email protected]
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].
CREDITS
Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
My body My Choice - Anti-vaccine passport protest in London - the anti-lockdown protest by The Research Analysis Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Fire Flame Green Screen HD _ Keen by Keen Entertainment Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Brisbane Vaccine Protest by David Dufourq Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Deal With the Devil_ How the Global Elite Re-colonized China Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Dying in the Name of Vaccine Freedom | NYT Opinion by The New York Times FAIR USE
China administers nearly 2 billion Covid-19 vaccine doses as Delta variant appears under control by South China Morning Post FAIR USE
China is hitting back at criticism of its vaccines with a dangerous disinformation campaign by CNN FAIR USE
Chinese Spam Network Aims to Discredit U.S. COVID Vaccine and Response, Report Finds by FRONTLINE FAIR USE
Chinese media criticise Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, tout local shots by reuters FAIR USE
Funeral directors: COVID-19's last responders by 11Alive FAIR USE
Music from Uppbeat (free for Creators!): https://uppbeat.io/t/reakt-music/top-secret License code: OCWQUKJ0IK65O24G
I Would Rather Die Than Take COVID-19 Vaccine—Nigerian Pastor by sahara reporters FAIR USE
Crowd boos Trump for vaccine stance at Alabama rally by CNN (Fair use)
CGTN - Time lapse video: Construction of Wuhan Huoshenshan Hospital completed - FAIR USE
DW - China puts Wuhan on lockdown to stem spread of coronavirus | DW News - FAIR USE
TO CONTACT: Email [email protected]
Produced by: Jack, Jude, Clare
Narrated by: Felipe
Written by: Dave
What is "A Voice in the Desert"?
A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.
For contact: [email protected]
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].
CREDITS
Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
My body My Choice - Anti-vaccine passport protest in London - the anti-lockdown protest by The Research Analysis Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Fire Flame Green Screen HD _ Keen by Keen Entertainment Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Brisbane Vaccine Protest by David Dufourq Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Deal With the Devil_ How the Global Elite Re-colonized China Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Dying in the Name of Vaccine Freedom | NYT Opinion by The New York Times FAIR USE
China administers nearly 2 billion Covid-19 vaccine doses as Delta variant appears under control by South China Morning Post FAIR USE
China is hitting back at criticism of its vaccines with a dangerous disinformation campaign by CNN FAIR USE
Chinese Spam Network Aims to Discredit U.S. COVID Vaccine and Response, Report Finds by FRONTLINE FAIR USE
Chinese media criticise Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, tout local shots by reuters FAIR USE
Funeral directors: COVID-19's last responders by 11Alive FAIR USE
Music from Uppbeat (free for Creators!): https://uppbeat.io/t/reakt-music/top-secret License code: OCWQUKJ0IK65O24G
I Would Rather Die Than Take COVID-19 Vaccine—Nigerian Pastor by sahara reporters FAIR USE
Crowd boos Trump for vaccine stance at Alabama rally by CNN (Fair use)
CGTN - Time lapse video: Construction of Wuhan Huoshenshan Hospital completed - FAIR USE
DW - China puts Wuhan on lockdown to stem spread of coronavirus | DW News - FAIR USE
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