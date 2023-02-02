Stan Johnson at the Prophecy Club





Feb 2, 2023





We now know that the “Seven Thunders” is “Release the Giants”. Today Pastor Stan shares prophecies which say that the Giants have indeed been released. This could mean that Gods like Isis, Horus, and Osiris could be risen from the dead. A secular source says that a Giant has been awakened and secretly imprisoned by Global Elite.





00:00 - Return of False Gods

13:05 - The Last 3 Days Before Jesus Returns

14:58 - Seed of the Serpent

22:17 - Armageddon

23:54 - Release the Giants

26:41 - Image of the Beast

28:10 - Resurrection at the World Economic Forum

35:32 - Resurrection of Osiris





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v27y7m2-prophecies-say-giants-have-been-released-02022023.html



