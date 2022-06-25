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Tamara/slayindemons2 keep slayin: Satan's Elite Exposed Again! [24.06.2022]
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
1569 followers
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161 views • June 25, 2022

ATTENTION! IF YOU wanna see ALL the videosI share, you have to go to my Bitchute channel


-> https://www.bitchute.com/channel/osboel/ <-


after brighteon's last 'update' some weeks ago,

I can not anymore upload everything as I could before


Maybe 3 out of 10 videos goes through and are being

'accepted'...


Another PSYOP, so much for brighteos 'Freedom Of Speech


I send an email to their support you can see and read

it here

https://t.me/KimOsboel/1422

and screenshot here

https://t.me/KimOsboel/1423)

but I never got an answer...


- Thinks are 'connected' and


There is NO such thing as a 'Coincidence'!

--

'Signs and Symbols Rule the World, not Words nor Laws.' - Confucius


'When the human race learns to read the language of symbolism, a great veil will fall from the eyes og men' - Manly P, Hall


'For nothing is Secret that will not be revealed, nor anything hidden that will not be known and become to light' - Luke 8:17


There is NO such thing as a Coincidence!


'You can only kill me once. I will come back immortal' - Tamara


'You will notice the more awake you are, the less patience you have for opinions because you are operating on a different spiritual maturity.'

- Tamara


Tamara: I left the music industry and Hollywood to stand for Jesus Christ and fight for Truth.

You can only kill me once. I will come back immortal.

https://twitter.com/HolySpiritGirl7


Tamara Desiree Magdalene @HolySpiritGirl7 · 31. maj

I put Scripture in my videos for a reason. You are SUPPOSED to read it. And yet, most skip right over it and ask me questions that are IN the Scripture I posted. This is the kind of thing that makes me want to move on and start a website for ppl who are serious about Scripture.


WARNING: If you are too sensitive, this channel is not for you. I do not force my beliefs nor faith on anyone. However, this is my rock, not yours. If you find no value in my messages or take offense, nobody is making you stay here. Remember, you found me, not the other way around. If you can't come in peace, don't come at all. God bless.


Tamara Magdalene Lioness of THE Yeshua #2

Joined May 15, 2021 - 4.91K subscribers

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCt28O6ktvMivHEUJMVnlbew

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCt28O6ktvMivHEUJMVnlbew/videos

https://twitter.com/HolySpiritGirl7 (dead?)

https://twitter.com/MyMyselfandI777


RegSledge7

Created 7 months ago.

18 videos

166 subscribers

13702 views

The owner has disabled comments on this video.

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/fqH2fdZPiMZN/


slayindemons2 keep slayin - 753 subscribers

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8bdl6Dm87VmMTR5N2Gdi9Q


RegSledge7

341 subscribers

Joined Mar 18, 2021

16,022 views

Comments are turned off.

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCh0w15c4GNRsUl2FrQvheww/


Reptilian Shapeshifters & Demonic Entities 2nd Most Popular

UN BÉBÉ DÉMON REPTILIEN

895 videos 3,229 views Last updated on Dec 14, 2021

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLE_MrG_ierAgdkHE2nVdAHyxD0foSo1re


Make No Mistake!!!

I Will Not Compromise.

I Will Not Comply.

I Will Not Submit.

I Will Not Break.

I Will Not Roll Over.

I Will Not Sit Down.

I Will Not Shut Up.

I Will Not Go Quietly.

I Will Not Give Up.

I Will Not Surrender!

I Will Stand For Truth.

I Will Protect The Innocent.

I Will Defend My Family To The Death.

I Love Peace, But I Am A Fierce Enemy.

I Will Fight For Christ

I Will Die For Christ

I Live By A Special Code

I AM A SoulJa Of GOD!!

Whos With Me?


Reality is not what we were taught.

The real world is very different and here is a glimpse into the truth.

68 views Jun 24, 2022

slayindemons2 keep slayin

937 subscribers

https://youtu.be/aXBYwKQBXmY

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8bdl6Dm87VmMTR5N2Gdi9Q

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8bdl6Dm87VmMTR5N2Gdi9Q/videos

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8bdl6Dm87VmMTR5N2Gdi9Q/playlists

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8bdl6Dm87VmMTR5N2Gdi9Q/community


slayindemons2 keep slayin

6 months ago

Follow @world'smosthatednazarene ,my backup channel. I have 2 strikes and most likely will be deleted soon. Thanks! APTTMH


world's most hated nazarene61 subscribers

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UChOdfsqT7vr49VtPFRILhxA/videos



Keywords
satanismfascistpsychopathic pedophilia lgbtqia
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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