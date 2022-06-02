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Sabotaging America
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263 views • June 02, 2022
The Pain Is The Point
* [Bidan] doesn’t even know the names of those around him.
* He must know someone in his cabinet, right?
* Joe: I don’t know what I’m doing.
* Team Biden sinks America from within.
* We should no longer be surprised when he is caught flat-footed.
* Americans are clear-eyed about these ‘failures’ — or malevolent successes?
* Idiocracy has replaced meritocracy.
* Fiddling while America burns.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
The Ingraham Angle | 1 June 2022
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6307173954112
* [Bidan] doesn’t even know the names of those around him.
* He must know someone in his cabinet, right?
* Joe: I don’t know what I’m doing.
* Team Biden sinks America from within.
* We should no longer be surprised when he is caught flat-footed.
* Americans are clear-eyed about these ‘failures’ — or malevolent successes?
* Idiocracy has replaced meritocracy.
* Fiddling while America burns.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
The Ingraham Angle | 1 June 2022
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6307173954112
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