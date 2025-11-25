BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
CHP Talks: Kevin Schulthies—Watchmen on the Walls – A Call to Action for Canadian Christianity
CHP Talks: Kevin Schulthies—Watchmen on the Walls – A Call to Action for Canadian Christianity
CHP Canada
CHP Canada
Premieres 11/27/25, 04:07 AM

November 27, 2025: Today, guest host Beth St. Denis sits down with Kevin Schulthies, who has run three times as a candidate for the Christian Heritage Party. Kevin is passionate about calling Christians to action and standing firm in faith.

We’re sounding the call for Canadian Christians to rise up as watchmen on the walls! Inspired by Nehemiah 4:15–20, this episode challenges believers to stand alert, stay faithful, and take their place in building and defending God’s kingdom.

What does it mean to guard the truth while rebuilding our nation’s moral foundation? How can we hold onto hope when the world feels uncertain? And what vision should shape the future of Canadian Christianity?

Join us as we explore how to live with courage and conviction—ready with both the trowel and the sword. This is a rallying message for believers who refuse to give up, who believe that God is still at work, and who are ready to stand their ground in faith.

Watch now and be inspired to take your stand as a watchman in this crucial moment for Canada.

You can find Kevin here:

https://churchvscharity.ca

https://politicalmissionary.ca/

Free Wise Guys Podcast: https://rumble.com/c/FreeWiseGuys

Beth’s CHP Channel: https://rumble.com/user/beth4christianheritageparty?e9s=src_v1_cmd


Watch and subscribe to all censored and banned CHP Canada content at our Brighteon Channel: https://brighteon.com/channel/chpcanada


CHP Talks is available as an audio podcast; subscribe and listen at:

Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/chp-talks/id1517269201

buzzsprout: https://www.buzzsprout.com/1134824


Support us by donating here: https://www.chp.ca/donate


GAB: https://gab.com/CHPCanada

MINDS: https://www.minds.com/CHPCanada

X: https://x.com/CHPCanada

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/CHP.ca.Canada/

christianchp canadafaith in actionchp talksbeth st denisnehemiah 4canadian christianitywatchmen on the wallscourage and convictionfreewiseguyskevin schulthies
