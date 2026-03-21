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When you are facing the seemingly impossible, remember this: it’s God that does it, not you—and there is NOTHING that is impossible for God.
And, yes, addressing some possible reactions: no, God will NEVER contradict Himself. That’s just part of who He is, and He will never go against His character. It’s not that it’s impossible for Him. He just will not do it.
#Faith, #Trust, #God