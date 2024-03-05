How Evildoers Weaponized Music and Entertainment Against God & You

Diabolical evil has infested every cultural sector imaginable including the music industry, Hollywood, and even sports, explains The New American magazine's Alex Newman in this episode of Behind The Deep State. In fact, numerous leading figures in these industries have even spoken publicly about how they made a literal deal with the devil in exchange for success, fame, money, and more. It's in the Super Bowl, the Grammies, and even in the music that is played endlessly on TV and radio. The impact of this evil on Americans and humanity is enormous.

