Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Down The Rabbit Hole | Dr. Stephen Soloway (TPC #1,331)
channel image
Tommy's Podcast
116 Subscribers
36 views
Published Yesterday

Buy book: http://badmedicinebook.net/


Dr. Stephen Soloway, author of Medical Politics: How to Protect Yourself from Bad Doctors, Insurance Companies, and Big Government


Written by Stephen Soloway, one of America’s top rheumatologists and a former appointee to Donald Trump’s President's Council on Sports, Fitness, and Nutrition, this expose provides an inside look at how medical decisions are lobbied and money influences policy at the highest levels, explains how recent and upcoming medical policies will affect common Americans, and gives recommendations for a better American medical system.

Written by Stephen Soloway, one of America’s top rheumatologists and a former appointee to Donald Trump’s President's Council on Sports, Fitness, and Nutrition, this expose provides an inside look at how medical decisions are lobbied and money influences policy at the highest levels, explains how recent and upcoming medical policies will affect common Americans, and gives recommendations for a better American medical system.


Support the podcast for as little as $1 a month


https://www.twc.health/tommy code TOMMY for 10% off


Locals: https://locals.com/member/tommyspodcast 


Merch: https://f2s2.myshopify.com/collections/hoodies


Website: https://www.tommyspodcast.com


Buy me a coffee: https://ko-fi.com/tommyspodcast


Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/4bIuk6mPLtjggUUGi9CRPQ?si=Cvn4e_GITyuGEiKI3CiSug&dl_branch=1


Twitter: https://mobile.twitter.com/tommys_podcast


Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/TPC

Keywords
tpctommys podcasttpc podcast

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket