Avoid This To Have a Sellable Business #shorts

CHECK OUT THE COMPLETE EPISODE 👇https://www.youtube.com/embed/xQpomVMYFmQ





What’s the best thing you can do to build a sellable business? Read on to find out:





Michelle Seiler Tucker, the founder and CEO of Silo Trucker Incorporated has sold HUNDREDS of businesses on top of owning and operating her own successful operations. 💰





And in this video, she shares one valuable tip aspiring business owners should know to have a business you can sell for huge profit. 📈





According to Michelle, one of the key methods in creating a sellable business is to make sure that the business DOESN’T depend upon you. ❌





What do you think Michelle means with this? Let us know in the comments.