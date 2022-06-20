Avoid This To Have a Sellable Business #shorts

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CHECK OUT THE COMPLETE EPISODE 👇https://www.youtube.com/embed/xQpomVMYFmQ
What’s the best thing you can do to build a sellable business? Read on to find out:
Michelle Seiler Tucker, the founder and CEO of Silo Trucker Incorporated has sold HUNDREDS of businesses on top of owning and operating her own successful operations. 💰
And in this video, she shares one valuable tip aspiring business owners should know to have a business you can sell for huge profit. 📈
According to Michelle, one of the key methods in creating a sellable business is to make sure that the business DOESN’T depend upon you. ❌
What do you think Michelle means with this? Let us know in the comments.