URBAN GLOBAL HEALTH ALLIANCE | EXPERIMENTAL COVID VACCINE | LAWRENCE PALEVSKY, MD

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DrsViewsOnVaccines
2117 subscribers
December 15, 2020
Gayle and Donna of the Urban Global Health Alliance talk about the Experimental COVID Vaccine with Dr. Palevsky.
To learn more about the Urban Global Health Alliance:
https://www.urbanglobalhealthalliance.com/
To learn more about Lawrence Palevsky, MD:
https://www.northportwellnesscenter.com/practitioner/lawrence-palevsky/about