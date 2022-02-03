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Proof That The Scamdemic Was Planned At Least A Decade In Advance
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71 views • February 03, 2022
Proof That The Scamdemic Was Planned At Least A Decade In Advance
Everything that has unfolded since the start of 2020 was planned, in meticulous detail, from at least as far back as 2010. In this original production by Wide Awake Media, we highlight some of the key smoking guns.
Everything that has unfolded since the start of 2020 was planned, in meticulous detail, from at least as far back as 2010. In this original production by Wide Awake Media, we highlight some of the key smoking guns.
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