© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
U.S. Government Finally Admits Chemtrails Are Real (It’s Worse Than You Think)
* It’s called geoengineering
* It’s far worse than anything you imagined.
* Dane Wigington (owner of and lead researcher for Geoengineering Watch) explains.
Tucker Carlson Network On X | 10 November 2025
https://tuckercarlson.com/tucker-show-dane-wigington