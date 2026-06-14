Nothing says "democratic election victory" like a lot of police surrounding the Central Election Commission building after they announced Pashinyan's party won. (PM of Armenia)

Adding:

Putin and Trump spoke by phone for 55 minutes at Russia's initiative. Putin congratulated Trump on his 80th birthday.



According to Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov, Trump expressed support for the earliest possible end to hostilities in Ukraine and signalled readiness to press Kiev and European partners toward a settlement — in line with Moscow's position that the Alaska talks produced an agreement ending the war on terms requiring AFU withdrawal from Donbass.



Putin told Trump that Zelensky 'should not forget the tragedy of the Holocaust' — a likely reference to the reburial of OUN leader Andrey Melnik, who was involved in the Holocaust.



Trump informed Putin that a US-Iran deal is close and could be announced as early as today.



The two leaders agreed that US special envoys Witkoff and Kushner will visit Russia soon.



On a potential Putin-Zelensky meeting, Putin's position remains unchanged: "If Zelensky wants a meeting, let him come to Moscow."



Putin also accused the AFU of striking Russian civilian infrastructure, adding that such strikes "will not change the situation on the battlefield."