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8/14/2022 Mile Guo: My bankruptcy case and the rulings by the judge at the SDNY will surely be reheard in the US, and the CCP's infiltration in the US judicial system and its threat to the US will be exposed. All the evil deeds committed by the CCP will end up destroying itself