E4 of The Jim Gale Show: Food Forest Academy with Michael Hoffman

Jim and co-host Matthew Britt, with guest Michael Hoffman, co-founder of Food Forest Montana, inspire listeners on learning how to use permaculture principles to create a business and a community.

They teach the same principles shared with major investors, encouraging others to explore:





-Regenerative entrepreneurship

-Inspiring and empowering communities to grow food by putting permaculture nurseries, called Freedom Farm Academies, in every community around the world

THE CAREFUL THOUGHT BEHIND DESIGNS:

Stacking functions to create profit for the community:

–Fertigation: Fertilizing and irrigating

–Planting in certain areas to catch an extra layer of nutrients

–The children’s ready-to-eat forage area

VALUE:

–How valuable is food?

–How valuable is teaching your children about how to grow food?

–How valuable is it to collect the free energy from the sun?

–How valuable is it to use rainwater to make compost tea?

–Partnering with top marketer, and Emmy-award teams, who understand our freedom-based model and bring these concepts to the world

–40 permaculture designers in eight different countries to customize based on property and zone

–Install (140 installers) and education teams sent to each location to train the Freedom Farm Academy operator, who will be certified

–Projected payoff 4 to 6 years with no growth considered

ABOUT MICHAEL HOFFMAN: Director of Self-Reliant Living and Community Development, Food Forest Abundance Co-founder (with his family) of Food Forest Montana

WEBSITE: https://www.foodforestmontana.com

EMAIL: [email protected]

Michael provides emergency preparedness and homestead consultations to the Food Forest Abundance community. His mission is to educate, equip and empower others to become self-reliant. He started his homesteading journey in the Southwest, and relocated to Montana, seeing it as a better place to raise a family.

Michael and his Food Forest Montana company was founded by this “Family of Three,” with a dream to change the world by living more simply, closer to nature, and becoming completely self-sufficient.

He is passionate about growing a food forest as a way to become a part of the solution, rather than being a part of the problem. “It allows you the opportunity to become a producer, instead of just a consumer, to not only provide food for yourself, but to share your abundance with your local community,” he shares.

Company Vision:

For a sustainable, healthy, and abundant society for our grandchildren and beyond.

Food forests growing in every community.

Solar on every roof, water catchment, filtering, and storage at every home.

“We believe in sustainable architecture, and making natural wellness products widely available. Food deserts turned to food forests!”

Michael appeared (1/25/22) on The Corbett Report, an independent, listener-supported alternative news source. It was founded by award-winning investigative journalist James Corbett and operates on the principle of open source intelligence and provides podcasts, interviews, articles and videos about breaking news and important issues.

In his interview, Michael talks about the abundance growing right under our feet and how to eat a pine tree: https://www.corbettreport.com/solutionswatch-pinetree/

